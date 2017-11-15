

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's current account surplus declined in September, figures published by Statistics Finland showed Wednesday.



The current account surplus came in at EUR 79 million in September compared to August's EUR 233 million surplus.



The 12-month moving total of the current account was EUR 0.6 billion in deficit.



The surplus on trade in goods fell to EUR 219 million in September from EUR 238 million a month ago. At the same time, trade in services showed a shortfall of EUR 137 million versus EUR 139 million deficit in August.



Primary income decreased to EUR 154 million from EUR 294 million, while the deficit on secondary income narrowed to EUR 157 million from EUR 160 million.



