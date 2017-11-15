

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - UK home builder Barratt Developments Plc. (BDEV.L) Wednesday, in its trading update for the period from July 1 to Nov. 12, said its Board is confident of delivering a good operating performance in fiscal 2018, and expects to deliver modest growth in wholly owned completions.



Total forward sales, including joint ventures, up by 8.4 percent to 2.876 billion pounds. Wholly owned forward sales were up by 7.1 percent to 2.642 billion pounds, equating to 11,963 plots.



David Thomas, Chief Executive, said in a statement, 'We have started the financial year strongly with a good sales rate, driven by customer demand for new homes, and supported by an attractive lending environment.'



