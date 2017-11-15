

NUREMBERG (dpa-AFX) - Leoni (LEOGN) reported third-quarter net income of 28.3 million euros compared to a loss of 24.4 million euros, prior year. Profit per share was 0.89 euros compared to a loss of 0.75 euros. Consolidated EBIT was 46.4 million euros compared to a prior year loss (including the charge due to the fraud case) of 12.7 million euros. Consolidated sales were 1.19 billion euros, up from 1.07 billion euros, a year ago.



Leoni adjusted its full-year forecast. Consolidated sales are now expected to be about 4.8 billion euros (previous forecast: 4.6 billion euros) and consolidated earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) of up to approximately 220 million euros (previous forecast: 190 to 210 million euros).



