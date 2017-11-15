sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 15.11.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 569 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

58,27 Euro		+2,33
+4,17 %
WKN: 540888 ISIN: DE0005408884 Ticker-Symbol: LEO 
Aktie:
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
MDAX
Prime Standard
DAX International 100
1-Jahres-Chart
LEONI AG Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
LEONI AG 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
59,05
59,25
08:46
58,85
59,10
08:52
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
LEONI AG
LEONI AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
LEONI AG58,27+4,17 %