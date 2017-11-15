

WIMBORNE MINSTER (dpa-AFX) - Military and civil systems provider Cobham Plc. (COB.L) Wednesday, in its trading update for the period from January 1 to end of October 2017, said its performance in the first ten months has been largely as expected, and that the Board's expectations for Group performance in 2017 remains unchanged.



With regards to the strategic review of its Wireless and AvComm business units, Cobham said it is ongoing and an update will be provided in due course.



