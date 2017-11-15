

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Premier Foods plc (PFD.L) reported a loss before tax of 1.2 million pounds for the 26 weeks ended 30 September 2017 compared to a loss of 8.7 million pounds, prior year. Profit for the period to owners of the parent was 0.3 million pounds compared to a loss of 55.6 million pounds. The Group reported breakeven per share compared to a loss per share of 6.7 pence. Adjusted profit before tax increased to 26.4 million pounds from 26.3 million pounds. Adjusted earnings per share was 2.56 pence compared to 2.54 pence.



First-half revenue increased to 353.3 million pounds from 348.0 million pounds, previous year. Branded revenue was in line with last year at 295.4 million pounds while Non-branded revenue increased by 10.1% to 57.9 million pounds.



Gavin Darby, CEO, said: 'We are pleased to report a return to revenue growth of 1.5% in the first half of the year. A key highlight was our strong performance in the second quarter, with volume driven revenue up 6.2% after a challenging first quarter. Our International business continues to go from strength to strength and saw revenue growth of 23% in the first half of the year. Overall, we continue to expect the business to make progress in the second half of the year and our expectations for the full year remain unchanged.'



