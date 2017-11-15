

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Fenner plc (FENR.L) reported that its profit attributable to owners of the parent for the year ended 31 August 2017 was 34.1 million pounds, compared to a loss of 26.3 million pounds in the prior year. Earnings per share was 17.5 pence , compared to loss per share of 13.6 pence last year.



Profit before taxation was 38.1 million pounds, compared to a loss of 30.3 million pounds in the prior year.



Underlying profit before taxation was 45.3 million pounds, an increase of 95% from prior year. Underlying earnings per share was 17.7 pence, an increase of 111%.



Revenue for the year was 655.4 million pounds, an increase of 14% from last year's 572.5 million pounds.



The Board recommended a final dividend of 2.8 pence per share (2016: 2.0p) to make a total dividend for the year of 4.2p per share (2016: 3.0p). Dividend cover, defined as the ratio of underlying earnings per share to dividend per share, was 4.2 times (2016: 2.8 times). If approved by shareholders, the final dividend will be paid on 8 March 2018 to shareholders on the register on 26 January 2018.



