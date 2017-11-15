

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Sodexo S.A. (SDXAY.PK) and Olympus Partners announced that Sodexo has signed an agreement to acquire Centerplate, Inc. a provider of food and beverage, merchandise and hospitality services at sports facilities, convention centers and entertainment facilities in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada and Spain, for $675 million from Olympus Partners. Sodexo expects the acquisition to be mildly accretive to earnings from fiscal 2018.



Centerplate serves stadiums and arenas, annually hosting more than 116 million guests across its portfolio of premier venues for marquee events, including 14 Super Bowls, 36 U.S. Presidential Inaugural Balls, All-Star and Championship games for professional football, baseball, basketball, hockey, soccer, collegiate athletics, and many of North America's largest conventions.



