

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Great Portland Estates plc (GPOR.L) reported that its profit for the six months ended 30 September 2017 was 25.3 million pounds or 5.7 pence per share, compared to a loss of 62.8 million pounds or 19.9 pence per share in the prior year.



EPRA earnings were 31.6 million pounds, 11.7% higher than for the same period last year, predominantly due to leasing activities driving rental income growth.



Profit before tax for the period was 22.8 million pounds, compared to a loss of 62.7 million pounds last year.



Total revenue for the period grew to 65.4 million pounds from 57.4 million pounds in the prior year.



