

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Helical Bar plc (HLCL.L) reported profit before tax of 1.2 million pounds for the half year to 30 September 2017 compared to 31.1 million pounds, previous year. Profit for the period was 400 thousand pounds or 0.3 pence per share compared to 31.7 million pounds or 26.6 pence per share. EPRA loss was 6.9 million pounds compared to profit of 5.0 million pounds. EPRA loss per share was 5.9 pence compared to profit of 4.4 pence.



First-half revenue decreased to 33.21 million pounds from 52.37 million pounds, a year ago. Group's share of net rental income was 17.9 million pounds compared to 24.6 million pounds, last year.



The Board declared an interim dividend of 2.50 pence, an increase of 4.2%.



