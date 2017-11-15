

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - France's inflation increased as initially estimated in October, final data from the statistical office Insee showed Wednesday.



Inflation rose to 1.1 percent in October from 1 percent in September. The was in line with the flash estimate published on October 31.



This third consecutive acceleration came from a sharper increase in food prices and a lesser drop in manufactured product prices.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices edged up 0.1 percent as estimated.



Inflation, based on the harmonized index of consumer prices, increased slightly to 1.2 percent from 1.1 percent a month ago.



The HICP gained 0.1 percent after a downturn of 0.2 percent in September. Both monthly and annual rates also matched preliminary estimate.



Core consumer prices climbed 0.5 percent, as in the three previous months.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX