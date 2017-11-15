

CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Boeing (BA) announced Wednesday that it has signed a landmark agreement with flydubai for 225 737 MAX airplanes with a list price value of $27 billion. The deal represents the largest-ever single-aisle jet order - by number of airplanes and total value - from a Middle East carrier.



The agreement was signed at the 2017 Dubai Airshow. It includes a commitment for 175 MAX airplanes, and purchase rights for 50 additional MAXs. When finalized, the purchase promises to sustain tens of thousands of direct and indirect jobs in Boeing's U.S. factories and network of suppliers.



In the order, more than 50 of the first 175 airplanes will be 737 MAX 10s, the newest and largest member of the 737 MAX family.



flydubai said the balance of the initial airplane order will be made up of the popular MAX 8 and MAX 9.



This new deal surpasses the flydubai's previous record order of 75 MAXs and 11 Next-Generation 737-800s which was signed at the 2013 Dubai Airshow.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX