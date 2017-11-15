

WisdomTree Issuer plc - Daily Fund Prices 14-November-17



Dealing Fund Date ISIN Code Shares Base Net Assets NAV/Share



in Issue Currency



WisdomTree Emerging Asia Equity Income UCITS ETF 14/11/2017 IE00BYPGT035 1350000 USD 15,556,130.73 11.5231



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF 14/11/2017 IE00BQQ3Q067 1965000 USD 30,706,791.20 15.6269



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 14/11/2017 IE00BDF12W49 45152 USD 856,431.61 18.9677



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 14/11/2017 IE00BQZJBM26 750000 USD 13,533,277.43 18.0444



WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD 14/11/2017 IE00BZ1GHD37 900000 USD 9,596,202.81 10.6624



WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD Acc 14/11/2017 IE00BYMLZY74 4525000 USD 48,245,247.91 10.6619



WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF 14/11/2017 IE00BQZJBX31 3145000 EUR 41,060,934.18 13.0559



WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 14/11/2017 IE00BDF16007 21000 EUR 299,926.80 14.2822



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 14/11/2017 IE00BYQCZT11 71600 CHF 1,204,480.06 16.8223



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 14/11/2017 IE00BYQCZX56 841000 EUR 14,282,028.85 16.9822



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 14/11/2017 IE00BYQCZQ89 280010 GBP 3,191,932.99 11.3994



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 14/11/2017 IE00BVXBH163 3640000 USD 63,772,400.67 17.5199



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged Acc 14/11/2017 IE00BYQCZP72 2100000 USD 40,738,132.26 19.3991



WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 14/11/2017 IE00BQZJC527 3230000 EUR 56,770,190.40 17.5759



WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF Acc 14/11/2017 IE00BDF16114 446000 EUR 6,600,681.77 14.7997



WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR 14/11/2017 IE00BZ56SY76 104000 EUR 1,575,705.23 15.151



WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 14/11/2017 IE00BZ56TQ67 166000 EUR 2,734,201.97 16.4711



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 14/11/2017 IE00BYQCZ914 72000 CHF 1,394,645.83 19.3701



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 14/11/2017 IE00BYQCZC44 281000 EUR 4,818,478.00 17.1476



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 14/11/2017 IE00BVXBGY20 1890000 GBP 20,607,066.21 10.9032



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 14/11/2017 IE00BYQCZ682 70010 USD 1,334,525.45 19.0619



WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 14/11/2017 IE00BZ56RN96 141000 USD 2,819,772.71 19.9984



WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 14/11/2017 IE00BZ56SW52 250000 USD 5,087,750.71 20.351



WisdomTree India Quality UCITS ETF - USD 14/11/2017 IE00BDGSNK96 187500 USD 3,345,304.97 17.8416



WisdomTree India Quality UCITS ETF - USD Acc 14/11/2017 IE00BDGSNL04 312500 USD 5,575,303.15 17.841



WisdomTree ISEQ 20 UCITS ETF 14/11/2017 IE00BVFB1H83 1500000 EUR 20,392,849.98 13.5952



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 14/11/2017 IE00BYQCZL35 301250 CHF 6,037,638.54 20.042



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 14/11/2017 IE00BYQCZJ13 901000 EUR 15,461,728.90 17.1606



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 14/11/2017 IE00BYQCZF74 750010 GBP 8,702,188.12 11.6028



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - JPY Acc 14/11/2017 IE00BYQCZN58 1651000 USD 33,206,330.54 20.1129



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 14/11/2017 IE00BVXC4854 13650000 USD 234,560,816.12 17.1839



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged Acc 14/11/2017 IE00BYQCZD50 315000 USD 5,787,012.18 18.3715



WisdomTree UK Equity Income UCITS ETF 14/11/2017 IE00BYPGTJ26 1120000 GBP 6,208,451.11 5.5433



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF 14/11/2017 IE00BQZJBQ63 1820000 USD 35,003,221.60 19.2325



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 14/11/2017 IE00BD6RZW23 65000 EUR 1,067,838.34 16.4283



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged Acc 14/11/2017 IE00BD6RZZ53 130000 GBP 1,898,895.90 14.6069



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 14/11/2017 IE00BD6RZT93 81000 USD 1,489,146.88 18.3845



WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 14/11/2017 IE00BZ56RD98 16000 USD 324,080.30 20.255



WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 14/11/2017 IE00BZ56RG20 260000 USD 5,342,395.76 20.5477



WisdomTree US Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 14/11/2017 IE00BQZJBT94 845000 USD 16,677,889.98 19.7371



