

SCHIPHOL-RIJK (dpa-AFX) - Airbus Group (EADSF.PK) announced that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Indigo Partners' four portfolio airlines for the purchase of 430 additional A320neo Family aircraft.



The 430-aircraft commitment, which was announced at the Dubai Airshow, comprised of 273 A320neos and 157 A321neos worth $49.5 billion at list prices.



Indigo Partners LLC, based in Phoenix, Arizona, is a private equity fund focused on worldwide investments in air transportation.



The aircraft will be allocated among the airlines Frontier Airlines (United States), JetSMART (Chile), Volaris (Mexico) and Wizz Air (Hungary), upon the completion of final purchase agreements.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX