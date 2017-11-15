

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Denmark's producer price inflation eased for the first time in four months in October, figures from Statistics Denmark showed Wednesday.



The producer price index climbed 1.9 percent year-over-year in October, slower than September's 2.9 percent increase. The measure has been rising since November last year.



Both domestic and foreign market producer prices grew by 0.9 percent and 2.6 percent, respectively in October from a year ago.



On a monthly basis, producer prices went up 0.5 percent from September, when it increased by 0.7 percent.



Data also showed that import prices rose 1.3 percent annually and by 0.1 percent monthly in October.



