

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German shares fell notably on Wednesday, with a surging euro and weak commodity prices on concerns over Chinese growth keeping investors nervous.



Market participants also looked ahead to a crucial vote on the U.S. tax reform bill due Thursday for direction.



The benchmark DAX was down 92 points or 0.70 percent at 12,942 in late opening deals after losing 0.3 percent the previous day.



Energy firm Innogy lost 2.3 percent. The company announced that Werner Brandt, chairman of its supervisory board, will step down from his post at the end of the year.



Volkswagen declined 0.8 percent after the automaker agreed to pay $69 million to settle New Jersey state diesel emissions claims.



Automotive cable supplier Leoni fell 2.5 percent despite the company posting consolidated sales at the upper end of expectations for the first nine months of the year.



Chemicals firm Lanxess fell as much as 3.8 percent after reporting a decline in third-quarter net income.



