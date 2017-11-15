

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 5:00 am ET Wednesday, Eurostat is set to release euro area foreign trade data for September. The trade surplus is forecast to drop to EUR 21 billion from EUR 21.6 billion in August.



Ahead of the data, the euro showed mixed trading against its major rivals. While to euro rose against the pound and the greenback, it fell against the yen. The euro held steady against the franc.



As of 4:55 am ET, the euro was trading at 0.9008 against the pound, 1.1678 against the Swiss franc, 1.1842 against the U.S. dollar and 133.51 against the yen.



