

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French shares extended losses from the previous session on Wednesday, with a surging euro and weak commodity prices on concerns over Chinese growth keeping investors nervous.



Market participants also looked ahead to a crucial vote on the U.S. tax reform bill due Thursday for direction.



The benchmark CAC 40 was down 24 points or 0.45 percent at 5,292 in late opening deals after declining half a percent in the previous session.



Utility EDF fell over 1 percent on concerns surrounding possible delays in the delivery of nuclear plants.



Automaker Peugeot shed 0.8 percent after announcing a new partnership with Chinese telecoms company Huawei Technologies to develop a secure connected vehicle system.



Airbus rallied 2.5 percent after winning an order worth a total $49.5 billion to sell 430 jetliners.



Food services and facilities management company Sodexo rose 0.4 percent after announcing an acquisition in the U.S.



In economic releases, French inflation rose to 1.1 percent in October from 1 percent in September, final data from statistical office Insee showed. That was in line with the flash estimate published on October 31.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX