

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The UK unemployment rate remained unchanged at the joint lowest since 1975 in the third quarter, the Office for National Statistics said Wednesday.



The ILO jobless rate came in at 4.3 percent in three months to September, the same as in three months to August but down from 4.8 percent a year earlier. The rate came in line with expectations.



The number of unemployed decreased by 182,000 from previous year to 1.42 million.



At the same time, the employment rate rose to 75 percent in July to September from 74.4 percent a year ago.



Average weekly earnings for employees increased by 2.2 percent both including and excluding bonuses, compared with a year earlier.



