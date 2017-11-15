

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sweden's capacity utilization in industry increased for the fourth straight quarter in the three months ended September, preliminary figures from Statistics Sweden showed Wednesday.



The seasonally and calendar-adjusted capacity utilization rate rose to 90.9 percent in the third quarter from 90.7 percent in the second quarter.



In the corresponding period last year, the utilization rate was 88.6 percent.



Annually, capacity utilization increased by 2.3 percentage points and showed a 90.8 percent level of utilization in calendar adjusted figures.



