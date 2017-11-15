

+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the | |FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)(i) | +------------------------------------------------------------------------------+



+---------------------------------+--------------------------------------------+ |1a. Identity of the issuer or the| | |underlying issuer of existing |Travis Perkins Plc (Company No. 00824821) | |shares to which voting rights are| | |attached(ii): | | +---------------------------------+--------------------------------------------+ |1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an 'X'| |if appropriate) | +--------------------------------------------------------------+---------------+ |Non-UK issuer | | +--------------------------------------------------------------+---------------+ |2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with | |an 'X') | +--------------------------------------------------------------+---------------+ |An acquisition or disposal of voting rights | X | +--------------------------------------------------------------+---------------+ |An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments | | +--------------------------------------------------------------+---------------+ |An event changing the breakdown of voting rights | | +--------------------------------------------------------------+---------------+ |Other (please specify)(iii): | | +--------------------------------------------------------------+---------------+ |3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation(iv) | +---------------------------------+--------------------------------------------+ | |TIAA-CREF Investment Management, LLC on | | |behalf of the accounts listed in Exhibit B. | | | | | |Teachers Advisors, LLC on behalf of the | |Name |funds | | |listed in Exhibit C. | | | | | |Nuveen Asset Management, LLC on behalf of | | |the accounts listed in Exhibit D. | | | | +---------------------------------+--------------------------------------------+ | |TIAA-CREF Investment Management, LLC - New | | |York, USA | |City and country of registered | | |office (if applicable) |Teachers Advisors, LLC. - New York, USA | | | | | |Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. - Chicago, USA| +---------------------------------+--------------------------------------------+ |4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)(v) | +---------------------------------+--------------------------------------------+ |Name |See Number 3. | +---------------------------------+--------------------------------------------+ |City and country of registered |See Number 3. | |office (if applicable) | | +---------------------------------+--------------------------------------------+ |5. Date on which the threshold |08 November 2017 | |was crossed or reached(vi): | | +---------------------------------+--------------------------------------------+ |6. Date on which issuer notified |10 November 2017 | |(DD/MM/YYYY): | | +---------------------------------+--------------------------------------------+ |7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation | +------------------+-------------+----------------+-----------+----------------+ | | % of voting | % of voting | | | | | rights | rights through | Total of |Total number of | | | attached to | financial | both in % |voting rights of| | |shares (total| instruments |(8.A + 8.B)|issuer(vii) | | | of 8. A) |(total of 8.B 1 | | | | | | + 8.B 2) | | | +------------------+-------------+----------------+-----------+----------------+ |Resulting | | | | | |situation on the | | | | | |date on which | 4.129% | 0 | 4.129% | 10,368,460 | |threshold was | | | | | |crossed or reached| | | | | +------------------+-------------+----------------+-----------+----------------+ |Position of | | | | | |previous | 3.064% | 0 | 3.064% | | |notification (if | | | | | |applicable) | | | | | +------------------+-------------+----------------+-----------+----------------+



+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ | | |8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the | |threshold was crossed or reached(viii) | +------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |A: Voting rights attached to shares | +--------------+------------------------------+--------------------------------+ |Class/type of |Number of voting rights(ix) |% of voting rights | |shares +---------------+ +-----------------+--------------+ |ISIN code (if | Direct | Indirect | Direct | Indirect | |possible) | (Art 9 of | (Art 10 of | (Art 9 of | (Art 10 of | | | Directive | Directive | Directive | Directive | | | 2004/109/EC) |2004/109/EC) | 2004/109/EC) |2004/109/EC) | | | (DTR5.1) | (DTR5.2.1) | (DTR5.1) | (DTR5.2.1) | +--------------+---------------+--------------+-----------------+--------------+ |GB0007739609 | 10,368,460 | 0% | 4.129% | 0% | +--------------+---------------+--------------+-----------------+--------------+ |SUBTOTAL 8. A | 10,368,460 | 4.129% | +--------------+------------------------------+--------------------------------+



+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive | |2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a)) | +--------------+----------+-------------+-----------------------+--------------+ |Type of | |Exercise/ |Number of voting rights| | |financial |Expiration|Conversion |that may be acquired if|% of voting | |instrument |date(x) |Period(xi) |the instrument is |rights | | | | |exercised/converted. | | +--------------+----------+-------------+-----------------------+--------------+ | N/A | N/A | N/A | N/A | N/A | +--------------+----------+-------------+-----------------------+--------------+ |SUBTOTAL 8. B| N/A | N/A | |1 | | | +-------------+-----------------------+--------------+



+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. | |13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b)) | +------------+------------+------------+----------------+-------+--------------+ |Type of | |Exercise/ | |Number | | |financial |Expiration |Conversion |Physical or cash|of |% of voting | |instrument |date(x) |Period (xi) |settlement(xii) |voting |rights | | | | | |rights | | +------------+------------+------------+----------------+-------+--------------+ | N/A | N/A | N/A | N/A | N/A | N/A | +------------+------------+------------+----------------+-------+--------------+ |SUBTOTAL 8.B.2 | N/A | N/A | +----------------+-------+--------------+



+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification | |obligation (please mark the | |applicable box with an 'X') | +-----------------------------------------------------------+------------------+ |Person subject to the notification obligation is not | | |controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does | X | |not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or | | |indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer(xiii) | | +-----------------------------------------------------------+------------------+ |Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the | | |voting rights and/or the | | |financial instruments are effectively held starting with | | |the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity(xiv| | |)(please add additional rows as necessary) | | +--------+-------------------+--------------------+---------+------------------+ | |% of voting rights | % of voting rights | | | |if it equals or is | through financial | Total of both if it equals | |Name(xv)| higher than the | instruments if it | or is higher than the | | | notifiable |equals or is higher | notifiable threshold | | | threshold |than the notifiable | | | | | threshold | | +--------+-------------------+--------------------+----------------------------+ | | | | | +--------+-------------------+--------------------+----------------------------+



+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |10. In case of proxy voting, please identify: | +----------------------------+-------------------------------------------------+ |Name of the proxy holder | TIAA-CREF Investment Management, LLC/ Teachers | | | Advisors, LLC/ Nuveen Asset Management, LLC | +----------------------------+-------------------------------------------------+ |The number and % of voting | N/A | |rights held | | +----------------------------+-------------------------------------------------+ |The date until which the | N/A | |voting rights will be held | | +----------------------------+-------------------------------------------------+



+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |11. Additional information(xvi) | +------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |The College Retirement Equities Fund ('CREF') hereby informs you that on | |November 8, 2017, CREF bought 136,333 shares of Travis Perkins Plc bringing | |its share ownership to 2,594,673. CREF owns these shares through three of its| |investment accounts: the Global Equities Account, the Stock Account and the | |Social Choice Account. It is our understanding the total voting shares | |outstanding of Travis Perkins Plc is 251,116,015, bringing CREF's ownership in| |Travis Perkins Plc to a 1.033% level. | | | |For your information, CREF is a U.S. based investment company, which is | |registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission ('SEC'). CREF has | |multiple investment accounts, each with separate investment objectives and | |policies. All assets in the accounts are beneficially owned by CREF, and all | |the accounts are managed by TIAA-CREF Investment Management, LLC ('TCIM'), an | |SEC registered investment adviser. | | | |Additionally, on November 8, 2017 funds managed by an affiliate of CREF bought| |662,417 shares of Travis Perkins Plc. This brings the total ownership of these| |affiliated funds to 7,771,166 shares or 3.095% of Travis Perkins Plc. These | |holdings are owned by mutual funds which are investment portfolios of the | |TIAA-CREF Funds or the TIAA-CREF Life Funds (collectively, the 'Funds'). The | |Funds are SEC registered investment companies and the Funds are managed by | |Teachers Advisors, LLC ('TAL'), an SEC registered investment adviser that is | |affiliated with TCIM. | | | |In addition, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC ('NAM'), an SEC registered | |investment adviser that is affiliated with TCIM and TAL, holds an additional | |2,621 shares or 0.001% of Travis Perkins Plc through separate accounts that it| |advises. | | | |A total of 10,368,460 or 4.129% of the outstanding voting shares of Travis | |Perkins Plc are owned, in aggregate, by CREF and these affiliated funds and | |accounts. TAL and TCIM follow the same policies when voting on behalf of CREF | |and the Funds. Additionally, each of TAL, TCIM and NAM separately and | |independently vote all proxies for shares held in Travis Perkins Plc. We are | |therefore aggregating the holdings in Travis Perkins Plc as requested by the | |current FCA Disclosure and Transparency Rules for purposes of this form. | | | |(See Exhibit A) | | | +------------------------------------------------------------------------------+



+-------------------+----------------------------------------------------------+ |Place of completion|TIAA-CREF Investment Management, LLC, 730 Third Avenue, | | |New York, New York 10017-3206 USA | +-------------------+----------------------------------------------------------+ |Date of completion |10 November 2017 | +-------------------+----------------------------------------------------------+



EXHIBIT A.



+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ | TIAA-CREF | +------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ | Summary of Holdings of Travis Perkins PLC | +------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ | Between November 7, 2017 - November 8, 2017 | +------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ | TIAA-CREF Investment Management LLC ('CREF') | +----------------+------------+-----------+-------------+------------+---------+ | | Global | Social |Stock Account| Total CREF | Total | | | Equities | Choice | | Holdings | CREF % | | | Account | Account | | | | +----------------+------------+-----------+-------------+------------+---------+ |Holdings as of | 14,013 | 1,172| 2,443,155| 2,458,340| 0.979%| |November 7, 2017| | | | | | +----------------+------------+-----------+-------------+------------+---------+ |Transactions as | | | | | | |of November | - | | 136,333| 136,333| 0.054%| |8, 2017 | | | | | | +----------------+------------+-----------+-------------+------------+---------+ |Holdings as of | 14,013| 1,172| 2,579,488| 2,594,673| 1.033%| |November 8, 2017| | | | | | +----------------+------------+-----------+-------------+------------+---------+



+---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ | Teachers Advisors LLC | +------------+-------------+-------------+-------------+-------------+-------------+---------+------+ | | TIAA-CREF | TIAA-CREF | TIAA-CREF | TIAA-CREF |Nushares ESG | Total |Total | | |International|International|Social Choice| Life |International| Mutual |Mutual| | | Equity Fund |Equity Index |International|International|Developed Mkt| Funds |Funds | | | | Fund | Equity Fund | Equity Fund | Equity ETF |Holdings | % | +------------+-------------+-------------+-------------+-------------+-------------+---------+------+ |Holdings as | | | | | | | | |of November | 6,733,616| 223,791| 1,549| 149,793| 0|7,108,749|2.831%| |7, 2017 | | | | | | | | +------------+-------------+-------------+-------------+-------------+-------------+---------+------+ |Transactions| | | | | | | | |as of | 648,259| - | - | 14,158| - | 662,417|0.264%| |November | | | | | | | | |8, 2017 | | | | | | | | +------------+-------------+-------------+-------------+-------------+-------------+---------+------+ |Holdings as | | | | | | | | |of November | 7,381,875| 223,791| 1,549| 163,951| 0|7,771,166|3.095%| |8, 2017 | | | | | | | | +------------+-------------+-------------+-------------+-------------+-------------+---------+------+



+----------------------------------------------------------------+ | Aggregate Holding | +-------------------------------------+----------------+---------+ | | Total Holdings | Total % | +-------------------------------------+----------------+---------+ | Holdings as of November 7, 2017 | 9,567,089 | 3.810% | +-------------------------------------+----------------+---------+ | Transactions as of November 8, 2017 | 798,750 | 0.318% | +-------------------------------------+----------------+---------+ | Holdings as of November 8, 2017 | 10,365,839 | 4.128% | +-------------------------------------+----------------+---------+



+-----------------------------------------------------------------------+ | Nuveen Asset Management, LLC (NAM) | +-----------------------------------+-----+------------------+----------+ | | NAM |Total NAM Holdings|Total NAM%| +-----------------------------------+-----+------------------+----------+ |Holdings as of November 7, 2017 |2,621| 2,621 | 0.001% | +-----------------------------------+-----+------------------+----------+ |Transactions as of November 8, 2017| - | - | | +-----------------------------------+-----+------------------+----------+ |Holdings as of November 8, 2017 |2,621| 2,621 | 0.001% | +-----------------------------------+-----+------------------+----------+



+----------------+------------------+ | Total Combined | Total Percentage | +----------------+------------------+ | 10,368,460 | 4.129% | +----------------+------------------+



Exhibit B.



TIAA-CREF Investment Management, LLC



College Retirement Equities Fund ('CREF') * * CREF Stock Account * CREF Global Equities Account * CREF Social Choice Account



* Registered Investment Company



Exhibit C.



Teachers Advisors, LLC



TIAA-CREF Funds * * International Equity Fund * International Equity Index Fund * Social Choice International Equity Fund * Nushares ESG International Developed Market Equity ETF



TIAA-CREF Life Funds * * Life International Equity Fund



* Registered Investment Company



Exhibit D.



* Nuveen Asset Management, LLC*



* Registered Investment Adviser.



