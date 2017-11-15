

BONN (dpa-AFX) - Deutsche Telekom (DTEGY.PK) announced the company is fundamentally realigning its international paid media activities by launching an operating model for media across its European footprint, consisting of 13 Telekom subsidiaries. Deutsche Telekom aims to increase active guardianship and control over the Group's paid media placements and outcomes, fundamentally re-defining the Telekom supplier arrangements.



The new operating model consists of 5 components, forming building blocks that cover the Group's paid media activities: Lot A1: Media Strategy and Steering; Lot A2: Media Analytics services; Lot B: Campaign Planning & Buying services; Lot C: Programmatic Buying Operation services; and Lot D: Search Advertising & Affiliate Marketing services. The first of the suppliers for the new operating model has now been selected with GroupM (part of the WPP group) appointed as supplier for Campaign Planning and Media Buying services.



The launch of the complete media model is planned for the first quarter of 2018.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX