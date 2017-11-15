

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks extended losses from the previous session to reach an eight-week low on Wednesday as a surging euro and weak commodity prices on concerns over slowing Chinese growth sapped investor appetite for risk.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 was down 0.8 percent at 380.83 in late opening deals after declining 0.6 percent in the previous session to hit its lowest level since Sept. 22.



Miners Anglo American, Antofagasta and Glencore fell 2-3 percent while oil & gas exploration firm Tullow Oil lost 1.8 percent and Royal Dutch Shell declined 1 percent.



Norwegian oil and gas company Statoil dropped over 1 percent after it agreed to pay $4m to settle a U.S. charge over market manipulation.



French utility EDF fell 1.5 percent on concerns surrounding possible delays in the delivery of nuclear plants.



German energy firm Innogy lost 2.7 percent. The company announced that Werner Brandt, chairman of its supervisory board, will step down from his post at the end of the year.



Chemicals firm Lanxess tumbled 3.5 percent after reporting a decline in third-quarter net income.



Premier Foods jumped nearly 7 percent in London after the company returned to profit in the first half.



Aerospace giant Airbus rallied 2.5 percent after winning an order worth a total $49.5 billion to sell 430 jetliners.



In economic releases, French inflation rose to 1.1 percent in October from 1 percent in September, final data from statistical office Insee showed. That was in line with the flash estimate published on October 31.



The U.K. jobless rate came in at 4.3 percent in three months to September, the same as in three months to August but down from 4.8 percent a year earlier.



The euro area trade surplus increased in September from August as exports increased amid a fall in imports, Eurostat reported. Exports grew 1.1 percent sequentially, while imports decreased 1.2 percent.



