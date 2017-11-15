

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Tencent Holdings Ltd. (TCEHY.PK), a provider of Internet value added services in China, reported Wednesday that its third-quarter profit attributable to equity holders was RMB18.01 billion or $2.71 billion, an increase of 69% from last year.



Earnings per share were RMB1.888.



Adjusted attributable profit was RMB17.07 billion or $2.57 billion, an increase of 45%. Adjusted earnings per share were RMB1.790.



Operating profit climbed 57 percent to RMB22.75 billion or $3.43 billion. Operating margin was 35%, down from 36% last year.



Adjusted operating profit grew 44 percent to $3.26 billion. Adjusted operating margin decreased to 33% from 37% last year.



EBITDA was RMB24.02 billion, up 51%. Adjusted EBITDA was RMB25.63 billion, up 51%.



Total revenues were RMB65.21 billion or $9.83 billion, an increase of 61% from last year. Online games revenues grew 48%, which mainly reflected contributions from smart phone games.



