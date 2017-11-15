

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - SORL Auto Parts Inc. (SORL) reported a profit for its third quarter that gained ground compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line came in at $9.54 million, or $0.44 per share. This was up from $3.60 million, or $0.17 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.18 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 59.0% to $101.33 million. This was up from $63.71 million last year.



SORL Auto Parts Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $9.54 Mln. vs. $3.60 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 165.0% -EPS (Q3): $0.44 vs. $0.17 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 158.8% -Analysts Estimate: $0.18 -Revenue (Q3): $101.33 Mln vs. $63.71 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 59.0%



-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $315.0 - $370.0 Mln



