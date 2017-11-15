

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's foreign trade surplus increased in September, as exports rose and imports fell, data from the Central Statistics Office showed Wednesday.



The seasonally adjusted trade surplus rose to EUR 3.6 billion in September from EUR 3.3 billion in August.



In the corresponding month last year, the surplus was EUR 3.4 billion.



Exports climbed 1.0 percent month-over-month in September, while imports dropped by 3.0 percent.



On an unadjusted basis, both exports and imports plunged by 8.0 percent and 17.0 percent, respectively in September from a year ago.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX