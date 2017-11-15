

CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - At the 2017 Dubai Airshow, Airbus Group announced its biggest ever commercial-plane deal in its history when it agreed to sell 430 planes to Indigo for $49.5 billion. Meanwhile, Boeing bagged the largest-ever single-aisle jet order from a Middle East carrier with its $27 billion deal with flydubai to sell 225 737 MAX Airplanes.



Airbus on Wednesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Indigo Partners LLC's four portfolio airlines to sell 430 additional A320neo Family aircraft. The commitment, announced at the Dubai Airshow, comprised of 273 A320neos and 157 A321neos.



Arizona-based Indigo is a private equity fund focused on investments in air transportation. The aircraft will be allocated among the airlines Frontier Airlines in United States, JetSMART in Chile, Volaris in Mexico and Wizz Air in Hungary.



Airlines in the Indigo Partners family previously have placed orders for 427 A320 Family aircraft.



Meanwhile, Boeing's landmark agreement with flydubai includes a commitment for 175 MAX airplanes, and purchase rights for 50 additional MAXs. In the order, more than 50 of the first 175 airplanes will be 737 MAX 10s, the newest and largest member of the 737 MAX family. The balance of the initial airplane order will be made up of the popular MAX 8 and MAX 9.



According to Boeing, the purchase promises to sustain tens of thousands of direct and indirect jobs in its U.S. factories and network of suppliers when finalized.



The latest deal surpasses flydubai's previous record order of 75 MAXs and 11 Next-Generation 737-800s which was signed at the 2013 Dubai Airshow. To date, flydubai has taken delivery of 63 737-800s and three 737 MAX 8 airplanes.



Boeing Commercial Airplanes President & CEO Kevin McAllister said, 'This record-breaking agreement builds on our strong partnership with flydubai and the other leading carriers of this region. With flydubai's proven business model and ambitious growth plans, we look forward to hundreds of flydubai 737 MAXs connecting Dubai with the rest of the world.'



With more than 5,200 orders received from 95 customers since its launch in 2010, the A320neo Family has captured nearly 60 percent market share, Airbus noted.



According to Boeing, the 737 MAX is the fastest-selling airplane in Boeing history, having surpassed 4,000 total orders from 92 customers.



In Paris, Airbus shares were gaining around 2.6 percent to trade at 85.70 euros.



In pre-market activity, shares were losing around 0.5 percent at $260.50.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX