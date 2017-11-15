ENGLEWOOD, CO--(Marketwired - November 15, 2017) - PetroShare Corp. (OTCQB: PRHR), a Colorado-based oil and gas exploration and production company with operations in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg Basin, today provided its 2017 third quarter financial results.

Third Quarter 2017 Highlights

Revenues were $2.8 million for the three months ended September 30, 2017



Net loss was $2.0 million and Adjusted EBITDA was $1.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2017 (see further discussion regarding the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA in "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below)

Third Quarter 2017 Financial Results

The following tables present a comparison of results of operations for the three and nine months ended:

Three Months Nine Months Ended Ended Net Sales Volumes 9/30/2017 9/30/2017 -------------------------------------------- --------------- --------------- Crude Oil (Bbls) 46,392 158,124 Natural Gas Liquids (Bbls) 15,985 36,562 Natural Gas (Mcf) 175,659 381,735 Sales Volumes: (BOE) 91,653 258,308 Average Daily Sales Volumes -------------------------------------------- Daily sales volumes (BOE/day) 996 946 Product Price Received -------------------------------------------- Crude Oil ($/Bbl) $45.14 $45.06 Natural Gas Liquids ($/Bbl) $16.14 $15.61 Natural Gas ($/Mcf) $2.77 $2.78 Average Realized Price ($/BOE) $30.97 $33.90 Per Unit Cost Information ($/BOE) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Lease Operating Exp. $2.09 $2.40 Production Tax $2.17 $2.33 DD&A Expense $12.72 $12.27 Total G&A Expense $16.52 $16.96

Crude oil, natural gas and NGL sales revenue was $2.8 million, for the three months ended September 30, 2017 compared to $0.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2016. The revenue that we reported in the third quarter of 2017 came from the sale of crude oil, natural gas and NGLs produced primarily from horizontal wells in which we participated as a non-operator and which were placed in service primarily during the first quarter of 2017, and to a much lesser extent, the vertical wells that we acquired during 2016.

The Company's 2017 third quarter net loss totaled $2.0 million, or $(0.09) per diluted share compared to a net loss of $1.2 million or $(0.05) per diluted share in the year ago quarter. Adjusted EBITDA in the third quarter was $1,289,857 as compared to $(637,987) in the year ago quarter.

Important Cautions Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. The use of words such as "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "estimates", "should", "likely", "guidance" or similar expressions indicates a forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements herein include statements regarding future transactions, plans and midstream issues. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties and are based on the beliefs and assumptions of management, and information currently available to management. The actual results could differ materially from a conclusion, forecast or projection in the forward-looking information. Certain material factors or assumptions were applied in drawing a conclusion or making a forecast or projection as reflected in the forward-looking information. The identification in this press release of factors that may affect the Company's future performance and the accuracy of forward-looking statements is meant to be illustrative and by no means exhaustive. All forward-looking statements should be evaluated with the understanding of their inherent uncertainty. Factors that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: the success of the Company's exploration and development efforts; the price of oil and gas; worldwide economic situation; change in interest rates or inflation; willingness and ability of third parties to honor their contractual commitments; the availability of adequate midstream infrastructure, the Company's ability to raise additional capital, as it may be affected by current conditions in the stock market and competition in the oil and gas industry for risk capital; the Company's capital costs, which may be affected by delays or cost overruns; costs of production; environmental and other regulations, as the same presently exist or may later be amended; the Company's ability to identify, finance and integrate any future acquisitions; the volatility of the Company's stock price; and the other factors described in the "Risk Factors" sections of the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, all of which are incorporated by reference in this release.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We define adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, as net (loss) adjusted to exclude the impact of the items set forth in the table below. We exclude those items because they can vary substantially from company to company within our industry depending upon accounting methods and book values of assets, capital structures, and the method by which the assets were acquired. We believe that adjusted EBITDA is widely used in our industry as a measure of operating performance and may also be used by investors to measure our ability to meet debt covenant requirements. The following table presents a reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA to net (loss), its nearest GAAP measures.

PETROSHARE CORP. RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, ----------------------------------- 2017 2016 ----------------- ----------------- Adjusted EBITDA: Net (loss) $ (2,031,072) $ (1,152,045) Depletion, depreciation, and accretion 1,191,890 39,064 Stock-based compensation 397,205 378,870 Interest expense, net of interest income 1,731,834 96,124 ----------------- ----------------- Adjusted EBITDA $ 1,289,857 $ (637,987) ================= =================

Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

Condensed consolidated financial statements are included below. Additional financial information, including footnotes that are considered an integral part of the condensed consolidated financial statements, can be found in PetroShare's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended September 30, 2017, which is available at www.sec.gov.

PETROSHARE CORP. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited) September 30, December 31, ASSETS 2017 2016 ----------------- ----------------- Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 719,091 $ 2,449,412 Other current assets 3,226,992 1,911,869 ----------------- ----------------- Total current assets 3,946,083 4,361,281 ----------------- ----------------- Oil and gas properties and other equipment, net 28,698,193 13,610,203 Property, plant and equipment, net 170,703 39,542 Other assets 103,707 15,758 ----------------- ----------------- Total assets $ 32,918,686 $ 18,026,784 ================= ================= LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities 22,044,954 10,476,782 Notes payable, net of issuance costs 3,288,251 5,005,308 Asset retirement obligations 1,114,874 945,419 Other liabilities 127,527 23,128 ----------------- ----------------- Total liabilities 26,575,606 16,450,637 ----------------- ----------------- Shareholders' equity: Common stock and paid-in capital 21,097,802 11,427,189 Accumulated deficit (14,754,722) (9,851,042) ----------------- ----------------- Total shareholders' equity 6,343,080 1,576,147 ----------------- ----------------- Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 32,918,686 $ 18,026,784 ================= =================

PETROSHARE CORP. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited) Nine Months Ended September 30, ----------------------------------- 2017 2016 ----------------- ----------------- Cash flows from operating activities: Net (loss) $ (4,903,680) $ (2,793,052) Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depletion, depreciation, and accretion 6,770,357 43,425 Stock-based compensation 1,127,950 1,093,854 Other, non-cash items 34,716 26,880 Changes in operating assets and liabilities 1,067,260 1,225,324 ----------------- ----------------- Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 4,096,603 (403,569) ----------------- ----------------- Cash flows from investing activities: Additions of property, plant and equipment (79,886) (16,417) Development of crude oil and natural gas properties (8,082,911) (2,127,869) Acquisitions of crude oil and natural gas properties - business combinations - (2,260,890) Acquisitions of crude oil and natural gas properties (3,003,339) (1,138,893) ----------------- ----------------- Net cash used in investing activities (11,166,136) (5,544,069) ----------------- ----------------- Cash flows from financing activities: Equity financing activities 8,891,712 95,000 Debt financing activities (3,552,500) 3,937,815 ----------------- ----------------- Net cash provided by financing activities 5,339,212 4,032,815 ----------------- ----------------- Net (decrease) in cash and equivalents (1,730,321) (1,914,823) Cash and equivalents at beginning of period 2,449,412 3,011,291 ----------------- ----------------- Cash and equivalents at end of period $ 719,091 $ 1,096,468 ================= =================

PETROSHARE CORP. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, ------------------------- ------------------------- 2017 2016 2017 2016 Crude oil, natural gas, and NGL revenues $ 2,838,192 $ 87,157 $ 8,757,079 $ 87,157 Costs and expenses: Lease operating expenses 191,204 34,923 619,884 34,844 Production taxes, gathering and marketing 268,550 29,793 753,190 35,465 Exploration costs 708 14,740 67,382 17,440 Depletion, depreciation, and accretion 1,191,890 39,064 3,241,569 43,425 Plugging expense - 33,847 23,123 33,847 Impairment of proved crude oil and natural gas properties - 9,841 - 26,880 General and administrative 1,514,007 980,870 4,380,676 2,535,789 ------------ ------------ ------------ ------------ Total costs and expenses 3,166,359 1,143,078 9,085,824 2,727,690 ------------ ------------ ------------ ------------ Operating (loss) (328,167) (1,055,921) (328,745) (2,640,533) ------------ ------------ ------------ ------------ Other income (expense): Other income 28,948 33 29,194 534 Interest expense (1,731,853) (96,157) (4,604,129) (153,053) ------------ ------------ ------------ ------------ Total other (expense) (1,702,905) (96,124) (4,574,935) (152,519) ------------ ------------ ------------ ------------ Net (loss) $(2,031,072) $(1,152,045) $(4,903,680) $(2,793,052) ============ ============ ============ ============ Net (loss) per common share: Basic and diluted $ (0.09) $ (0.05) $ (0.22) $ (0.13) ============ ============ ============ ============ Weighted-average shares outstanding: Basic and diluted 22,577,417 21,878,553 22,270,291 21,798,185

Investor Relations Contacts



Jon B. Kruljac

303-520-7479

Email: jkruljac@petrosharecorp.com

Web: www.PetroShareCorp.com