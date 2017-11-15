

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - China Green Agriculture Inc. (CGA) on Wednesday reported a decline in first-quarter net income to $5.1 million from $7.4 million last year. On a per share basis, earnings decreased to $0.13 from $0.20 a year ago.



However, net sales for the quarter rose to $62.8 million from $61.9 million a year ago.



Looking ahead to the second quarter, the company expects revenue of $58 million to $65 million as well as net income of $4.7 million to $6 million and earnings per share of $0.13 to $0.17.



For fiscal 2018, the company affirmed its outlook for revenue of $263 million to $301 million and net income of $21 million to $30 million or earnings per share of $0.54 to $0.77.



