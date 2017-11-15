

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Incyte Corp. (INCY) said that the first patient has been treated in the RESET pivotal trial evaluating ruxolitinib or Jakafi, compared to anagrelide for the treatment of patients with essential thrombocythemia or ET, who are resistant to or intolerant of hydroxyurea (HU).



The randomized, double-blind, double-dummy pivotal study - NCT03123588 - is evaluating the safety and efficacy of ruxolitinib versus anagrelide as a treatment of patients with ET. The study is expected to enroll about 120 patients, aged 18 years or above, diagnosed with ET who are resistant to or intolerant of HU.



The primary endpoint of this study is the proportion of patients who achieve platelet and WBC control over 1 year of follow-up. Key secondary endpoints include safety and tolerability, and the proportion of patients who achieve complete remission (CR) or partial remission (PR).



ET is a rare, chronic blood cancer, part of a group of related blood cancers known as myeloproliferative neoplasms or MPNs, characterized by increased platelet production, a white cell count above the normal range, persistently elevated platelet counts with normal red blood cell mass and the absence of prominent bone marrow fibrosis.



An increased platelet count can increase the risk of thrombosis. Thrombosis can, in turn, lead to serious health problems including heart attack or stroke.



Vascular complications and transformation to myelofibrosis (MF) or acute myeloid leukemia (AML) are the major causes of increased morbidity and mortality in patients with ET.



