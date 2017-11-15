sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 15.11.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 570 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

20,45 Euro		-0,06
-0,29 %
WKN: A0HM1Q ISIN: US92553P2011 Ticker-Symbol: VCX 
Aktie:
Branche
Medien
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
NASDAQ-100
1-Jahres-Chart
VIACOM INC CL B Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
VIACOM INC CL B 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
20,832
20,898
15:58
20,86
20,93
15:58
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS INC
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS INC279,66-3,32 %
VIACOM INC CL B20,45-0,29 %