

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - L Brands Inc. (LB) revealed a profit for third quarter that lost ground compared to the same period last year.



The company said its earnings fell to $85.99 million, or $0.30 per share. This was down from $121.64 million, or $0.42 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.30 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 1.2% to $2.61 billion. This was up from $2.58 billion last year.



L Brands Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $85.99 Mln. vs. $121.64 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -29.3% -EPS (Q3): $0.30 vs. $0.42 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -28.6% -Analysts Estimate: $0.30 -Revenue (Q3): $2.61 Bln vs. $2.58 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 1.2%



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.95 to $2.10 Full year EPS guidance: $3.05 to $3.20



