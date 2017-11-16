

MELBOURNE (dpa-AFX) - At the company's annual general meeting, BHP Chief Executive Andrew Mackenzie said that after a period of weak prices, several of commodities are currently trading above long-term price forecasts. Some challenges do remain in terms of geopolitical uncertainty and protectionism, which has the potential to hinder international trade, weigh on business confidence and restrain job creation and investment. However, the company's long-term view for markets remains positive.



Mackenzie said,'we are confident we have the right assets, in the right commodities, through the steps we have taken over the past five years to transform our Company.'



Mackenzie said, 'At our FY2017 financial results, we also announced our intention to pursue options to exit our quality shale acreage. This is underway, but we will be patient as we examine all the options. We know what the acreage is worth in our hands and we are prepared to take time to best maximise shareholder value.'



Separately, BHP confirmed that a colleague, a contractor working at our Permian Basin operation in West Texas, USA passed away after sustaining significant injuries during fork lift operations, on Thursday November 9.



