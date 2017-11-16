

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French lender BNP Paribas (BNPQY.PK, BNP.L) announced Thursday a strategic collaboration with GTS, a New York-based global electronic market maker.



BNP Paribas will leverage GTS' trading and technology capabilities with the goal of providing clients with deeper liquidity, tighter spreads and further improved pricing in the secondary market for U.S. Treasuries.



Olivier Osty, Executive Head of Global Markets at BNP Paribas, said, 'The US is an important market for BNP Paribas, and we are fully committed to expanding our capital markets franchise by focusing on our clients and their demand for improved liquidity and better transparency. ... It is an important step in our ambition to become a leading digital capital markets house in the financial services industry.'



