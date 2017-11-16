

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Geotechnical contractor Keller Group plc (KLR.L) Wednesday, in its trading update, said it remains on course to meet the Board's expectations for the full year, with strong growth in both revenue and operating profit. In addition, it expects the group as a whole to make further progress in 2018.



For the group as a whole, both revenue and profit in the four months since the half year are ahead of the same period last year. Tendering activity and contract awards remain healthy and the order book, of work to be undertaken in the next 12 months, is around 10% higher than at the same time last year.



