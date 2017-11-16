

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - 3i Group plc (III.L) reported operating profit before tax from continuing operations of 656 million pounds for the six months to 30 September 2017 compared to 975 million pounds, prior year. Profit for the period from continuing operations declined to 657 million pounds from 973 million pounds. Earnings per share from continuing operations was 67.9 pence compared to 101.0 pence. Gross investment return decreased to 629 million pounds from 855 million pounds.



3i Group has decided to pay an interim dividend of 8.0 pence, which is half of 16.0 pence base dividend. The interim dividend will be paid to investors on 10 January 2018.



Simon Borrows, 3i's Chief Executive, said: 'This was another good half for 3i. We used our strong balance sheet to invest in some attractive and well-priced businesses in Private Equity and added £830 million of assets under management in Infrastructure. Our Private Equity portfolio has been transformed over recent years and is on track to deliver another year of strong growth.'



