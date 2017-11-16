

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - CBS Corp. (CBS.A and CBS) said that it completed its acquisition of Network Ten, one of three major commercial broadcast networks in Australia,



This transaction adds Network Ten to CBS Corporation's global content and distribution portfolios. In addition to core linear channel TEN, the deal includes digital terrestrial television (DTT) channel ELEVEN, which CBS already had a stake in, as well as the DTT channel ONE and Network Ten's rapidly growing digital platform, TENPLAY.



