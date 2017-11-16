

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Chinese Internet search giant Baidu.com Inc. (BIDU) on Thursday unveiled its first artificial intelligence or AI hardware - a smart home speaker along with two robots.



At its annual conference 'Baidu World' in Beijing, the company launched its new product line-up of the three AI-enabled smart hardware under the Raven series.



Raven H, a smart speaker, is the first of the Raven series produced by Baidu for the mass market after the company's acquisition of smart hardware start-up Raven Tech this February.



Powered by Baidu's DuerOS conversational AI technology, the product is similar to virtual assistants such as Amazon's Alexa and Google Assistant.



Raven H has an LED display touch controller that can be detached from the base of the device and used independently to voice control not only the main base of Raven H regardless of its location, but also all other raven-compatible smart home devices.



The speaker was designed by Raven Tech and Swedish consumer electronics manufacturer, Teenage Engineering. It will be available for purchase in December, priced at 1,699 yuan or $256.



According to Baidu, Raven H will allow users to use voice to perform a wide range of tasks including searching for information, playing music and hailing a taxi.



Baidu also introduced Raven R, an automated six-axis robot with emotional intelligence. The six human-like 'joints' allow it to move flexibly following a user's command and express emotions.



The third product, Raven Q, is a concept AI home robot still in development. Raven Q will eventually integrate multiple technologies such as simultaneous localization and mapping or SLAM, computer vision, voice recognition and natural language processing.



In addition, Baidu released Mobile Baidu 10.0, the latest iteration of its flagship mobile search app. Mobile Baidu is integrated with search and feed, and also links with iQIYI, a China-based online video platform for entertainment.



Baidu also announced that its AI platform Baidu Brain has opened more than 80 core AI capabilities to over 370,000 developers and partners, which have access to the AI open platform.



