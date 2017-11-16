

PLEASANTON (dpa-AFX) - Ross Stores Inc. (ROST) announced earnings for its third quarter that gained ground compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line totaled $274.45 million, or $0.72 per share. This was up from $244.55 million, or $0.62 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.67 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 7.8% to $3.33 billion. This was up from $3.09 billion last year.



Ross Stores Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $274.45 Mln. vs. $244.55 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 12.2% -EPS (Q3): $0.72 vs. $0.62 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 16.1% -Analysts Estimate: $0.67 -Revenue (Q3): $3.33 Bln vs. $3.09 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 7.8%



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.88 to $0.92 Full year EPS guidance: $3.24 to $3.28



