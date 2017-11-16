

SANTA CLARA (dpa-AFX) - Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that increased compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line came in at $1.01 billion, or $0.93 per share. This was up from $0.72 billion, or $0.66 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.91 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 20.3% to $3.97 billion. This was up from $3.30 billion last year.



Applied Materials Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $1.01 Bln. vs. $0.72 Bln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 40.3% -EPS (Q4): $0.93 vs. $0.66 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 40.9% -Analysts Estimate: $0.91 -Revenue (Q4): $3.97 Bln vs. $3.30 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 20.3%



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.94 to $1.02 Next quarter revenue guidance: $4.00 - $4.20 Bln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX