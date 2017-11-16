Vancouver, British Columbia, 2017-11-16 23:30 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. ("ShaMaran" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: SNM) (OMX: SNM) is pleased to announce its financial and operating results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2017. Unless otherwise stated all currency amounts indicated as "$" in this news release are expressed in thousands of United States dollars.HIGHLIGHTS AND DEVELOPMENTSOperations--

Oil production on the Atrush Block commenced in July 2017. Atrush is currently producing at approximately 26 thousand barrels of oil per day ("bopd"). In order to address certain production constraints the facilities were shut down in the beginning of October. These constraints have now successfully been resolved.





One of the four production wells, Atrush 4, ("AT-4") is currently shut in. The well was back-producing drilling fluid lost during drilling operations. In order to not upset the production system it was decided to clean up the well via temporary facilities upon the receipt of a flare permit from the Kurdistan Regional Government ("KRG"). This operation is now planned for Q4 2017.





In October and November 2017 the Company received payments totalling $2.5 million representing its entitlement share of the $9.7 million in total payments received by the Atrush Non-Government Contractors from the KRG for July and August oil sales from Atrush and reimbursement instalments of the Atrush Exploration Costs receivable. 703 thousand barrels of oil



were exported from Atrush for the months of July and August with an average netback pric



e1 of $35.3 per barrel of oil. Total oil



produced and exported from Atrush



over the third quarter was 1.3 million barrels resulting in an average of 14.6 thousand barrels per day. The



average netback price over the quarter was $36.86 per barrel and the



average lifting cost was $8.54 per barrel.





The Chiya Khere-7 ("CK-7"), which was spudded on September 17, 2017 reached a final depth of 1,861 metres in early November 2017. The reservoir section was encountered approximately 114 metres shallower than prognosis. The well was drilled on time and under budget. Testing and completion of the well will be performed in 2018 to coincide with installation of flow lines between the Production Facility and the Chamanke E location were the well is located. The main objectives of the well are to appraise the commercial potential of the Mus formation, to help reduce the uncertainty in the location of the medium to heavy oil transition zone and to serve as a further producing well.





In September 2017 an agreement was concluded between the Atrush Non-Government Contractors and the KRG for the sale of Atrush oil whereby the KRG will buy oil exported from the Atrush field by pipeline at the Atrush block boundary based upon the Dated Brent oil price minus approximately $16 for quality discount and all local and international transportation costs. This discount is based on the same principles as other oil sales agreements in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq.





The Final Completion Certificate for the Atrush Feeder Pipeline ("FCC") was issued on October 31, 2017 which completes the obligation of the Non-Government Contractors to fund the KRG's share of development costs and triggers the commencement of repayment of both the Atrush Feeder Pipeline Cost Loan and the Atrush Development Cost Loan.



The first loan repayment instalments are due later in November 2017.





Following the independence referendum held in Kurdistan on September 25, 2017, operations in the Atrush field in Kurdistan are continuing in a normal, safe and secure manner. Exports from Atrush are continuing via the Kurdistan Export Pipeline system and drilling operations on the CK-7 well are progressing as planned. Nevertheless, events since the referendum suggest an



increase in the potential for political instability within the region.





1. This includes a discount to Dated Brent for oil quality and all local and international transportation costs.Corporate--

On January 30, 2017 the Company completed the issue of 360 million common shares of ShaMaran on a private placement basis (the "Private Placement") at a price per share of CAD 0.10 (equal to SEK 0.67) which resulted in gross proceeds to the Company of $27.3 million ($26.4 million net of transaction related costs). Zebra Holdings and Investments SARL, Lorito Holdings SARL and Lundin Petroleum BV, the Company's major shareholders, subscribed for 43,463,618 shares, 16,984,621 shares and 17,800,000 shares, respectively, in the Private Placement.





In February



2017 the Company reported estimated reserves and contingent resources for the Atrush block as of December 31, 2016. Reserves and resource estimates have remained unchanged from those reported for the prior year. Total discovered oil in place in the Atrush Block is a low estimate of 1.5 billion barrels,



a best estimate of 2.1 billion barrels



and a high estimate of 2.8 billion barrels, with Total Field Proven plus Probable ("2P") Reserves on a property gross basis estimated at 85.1 MMbbl and Total Field Unrisked Best Estimate Contingent Resources ("2C") on a property gross basis estimated at 304 million barrels oil equivalent (MMboe).2 3









2. "MMbbl" means million barrels and "MMboe" means million barrels of oil equivalents. Boe may be misleading, particularly if used in isolation. A boe conversion ratio of 6 million cubic feet ("Mcf") per one barrel is based on an energy equivalency conversion method primarily applicable at the burner tip and does not represent a value equivalency at the wellhead.3. This estimate of remaining recoverable resources (unrisked) includes contingent resources that have not been adjusted for risk based on the chance of development. It is not an estimate of volumes that may be recovered.OUTLOOKOperations--

In the fourth quarter of 2017 it is planned



to produce the AT-4 well until clean via temporary facilities and



bring Atrush production up to the facilities' design capacity of 30,000 bopd.





Plans for Atrush for 2018 include:





continue with program to identify bottlenecks in order to maximise output from the Production Facility;





testing and completion of the CK-7 well;





install the CK-7 flow line and bring CK-7 into production;





drilling, testing and completion of



Chiya Khere



("CK-10"), a sixth development well;





drilling and completion of



Chiya Khere



("CK-9"), a dedicated water disposal well; and





conducting extended testing of the CK-6 well which is located on the eastern side of the Atrush Block and which is outside the 2P reserve area of Atrush. This would involve the installation of temporary production facilities near the Chamanke-C well pad and the delivery by truck of oil to the main Phase 1 Production Facilities.





Following the results of the CK-7 and CK-10 wells, the extended well testing in CK-6 and sustained production from the Phase 1 Production Facilities the Company expects to be in a position to further assess the significant undeveloped Atrush resource base.





The political situation in the Kurdistan region will be monitored continuously



and the market will be appraised of any material impact on operational activity



.





FINANCIAL AND OPERATING RESULTS FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2017During the reporting period production commenced from the Atrush Block petroleum property located in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq and work continued on the Atrush development program.Financial ResultsThe Company reports a net loss of $9.5 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2017 which was primarily driven by a negative margin on Atrush oil sales, general and administrative expenses and finance cost, the substantial portion of which were expensed borrowing costs on the Company's Senior Bonds and Super Senior Bonds. These expenses have been slightly offset by interest income on Atrush cost loans to the KRG and interest on cash held in short term deposits.Condensed Interim Statement of Comprehensive Income(Unaudited, expressed in thousands of United States Dollars)Three months Nine months ended September ended September 30, 30, 2017 2016 2017 2016 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Revenues 3,782 - 3,782 - Cost of goods sold (4,583) - (4,583) - -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Gross loss (801) - (801) - Service fee income - 90 - 120 Share based payments expense - (58) (11) (192) Depreciation and amortisation expense (8) (12) (26) (34) General and administrative expense (1,637) (695) (3,545) (3,006) Loss from operating activities (2,446) (675) (4,383) (3,112) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Finance income 525 16 1,288 39 Finance cost (3,436) (1,393) (6,393) (4,228) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net finance cost (2,911) (1,377) (5,105) (4,189) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------- Loss before income tax expense (5,357) (2,052) (9,488) (7,301) Income tax expense (36) (14) (71) (55) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Loss for the period (5,393) (2,066) (9,559) (7,356) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Other comprehensive income Items that may be reclassified to profit or 1 (11) 35 53 loss: Currency translation differences Actuarial loss on defined pension plan - - - (505) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total other comprehensive income 1 (11) 35 (452) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total comprehensive loss for the period (5,392) (2,077) (9,524) (7,808) --------------------------------------------------------------------------------Condensed Interim Consolidated Balance Sheet(Unaudited, expressed in thousands of United States Dollars)At September 30, At December 31, 2016 2017 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Assets Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 189,365 174,658 Intangible assets 89,280 89,007 Loans and receivables 48,580 46,114 327,225 309,779 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Current assets Loans and receivables 19,428 7,252 Cash and cash equivalents 6,982 4,416 Other current assets 279 224 26,689 11,892 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total assets 353,914 321,671 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Liabilities and equity Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued expenses 6,054 6,434 Accrued interest expense on bonds 7,715 2,503 13,769 8,937 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Non-current liabilities Borrowings 175,345 165,129 Provisions 9,227 8,869 Pension liability 1,661 1,670 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 186,233 175,668 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total liabilities 200,002 184,605 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Equity Share capital 637,538 611,179 Share based payments reserve 6,495 6,484 Cumulative translation adjustment (26) (61) Accumulated deficit (490,095) (480,536) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total equity 153,912 137,066 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total liabilities and equity 353,914 321,671 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------Total assets increased during the first nine months of 2017 by $32.2 million as a result of increases in share capital and equity reserves by $26.4 million, borrowings by $10.2 million, current liabilities by $4.8 million and other non-current liabilities by $0.4 million which were offset by an increase in the accumulated deficit by $9.6 million, principally due to the net loss recorded in the period.Property, plant & equipment assets increased during the three quarters ended September 30, 2017 by $14.7 million which was due to additions of $8.0 million in Atrush development costs and $9.0 million in capitalised borrowing net of $2.3 million in depletion costs. The increase in intangible assets by $0.3 million during the first nine months of 2017 resulted from additions of $0.2 million and from 0.1 million in capitalised borrowing costs. Loans and receivables increased by $14.6 million from funding $6.2 million of Feeder Pipeline costs, $3.8 million of accounts receivables on Atrush oil sales, funding $3.4 million of the KRG's share of development costs and $1.2 million of accrued interest on the outstanding loan balances.Condensed Interim Consolidated Cash Flow Statement(Unaudited, expressed in thousands of United States Dollars)Three months Nine months ended September ended September 30, 30, 2017 2016 2017 2016 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Operating activities Loss for the period (5,393) (2,066) (9,559) (7,356) Adjustments for: Interest expense on borrowings - net 3,431 1,375 6,375 4,103 Depreciation, depletion and amortisation 2,290 12 2,308 34 expense Unwinding discount on decommissioning 7 19 - 62 provision Share based payments expense - 58 11 192 Pension expense - - 11 14 Foreign exchange (gain) / loss (7) (10) 19 64 Interest income (518) (6) (1,288) (39) Changes in current tax liabilities - (8) - (31) Changes in other current assets (40) (41) (55) (84) Changes in accounts payable and accrued (81) (4,317) (380) (4,970) expenses Changes in accounts receivables on Atrush (3,782) - (3,782) - oil sales Net cash outflows to operating activities (4,093) (4,984) (6,340) (8,011) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Investing activities Interest received on cash deposits 29 6 94 39 Purchases of intangible assets (149) (58) (185) (56) Purchase of property, plant and equipment (1,435) (8,641) (7,746) (25,186) Loans and receivables - advances to joint (2,133) - (9,610) - venture partner Net cash outflows to investing activities (3,688) (8,693) (17,447) (25,203) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Financing activities Proceeds from shares issued - - 27,281 - Share issue related transaction costs - - (922) - Proceeds from shares issued - - - 17,000 Bond transaction costs - - - (780) Net cash inflows from financing - - 26,359 16,220 activities -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 4 (3) (6) (14) and cash equivalents -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Change in cash and cash equivalents (7,777) (13,680) 2,566 (17,008) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of 14,759 28,593 4,416 31,921 the period Cash and cash equivalents, end of the 6,982 14,913 6,982 14,913 period --------------------------------------------------------------------------------The increase by $2.6 million in the cash position of the Company during the first nine months of 2017 was due to cash inflows of $26.4 million in net proceeds from the sale of the Company's shares in a private placement completed in January 2017 which were offset by spending of $7.9 million on Atrush development activities, $9.6 million of financing provided to a joint venture partner, $5.9 million of cash out on G&A and other cash expenses and $0.4 million of cash out on payables and other working capital items.OTHERThis information in this release is subject to the disclosure requirements of ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. under the EU Market Abuse Regulation and/or the Swedish Securities Market Act. 