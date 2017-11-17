

PHILADELPHIA (dpa-AFX) - Comcast Corp. (CMCSK, CMCSA) and Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) have looked into acquiring a big portion of 21st Century Fox Inc., swooping in after talks to sell film and television assets to Walt Disney Co. cooled, according to reports citing people familiar with the matter.



Comcast approached the Rupert Murdoch-controlled media group about the assets. Verizon has some interest in the same collection of holdings, two of the people said.



Disney had sought a stake in European satellite carrier Sky Plc, the National Geographic, FX and Star India cable networks, and the 20th Century Fox film and TV studio, reports said earlier. Comcast would also be interested in Fox's regional sports networks, the reports said Thursday. Fox would be left with its assets including its cable news outlets and broadcast channel, including local stations.



