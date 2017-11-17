

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Deutsche Börse AG's (DBOEY.PK, DBOEF.PK) said that it appointed Theodor Weimer (57) as its Chief Executive Officer, with effect of 1 January 2018 for a period of three years. The appointment of Mr Weimer follows the resignation of the Chief Executive Officer Carsten Kengeter with effect of 31 December 2017.



Weimer is currently Chief Executive Officer at HypoVereinsbank- UniCredit Bank AG, M?nchen and Member of the Executive Committee of UniCredit Group.



On 26th October 2017, Deutsche Börse said that its chief executive officer Carsten Kengeter would step down, following a German court refused to approve a settlement with prosecutors over allegations of insider trading.



In late October 2017, Deutsche Boerse said that a Frankfurt court refused to drop investigation proceedings related to alleged insider trading against Carsten Kengeter.



Investigations into Kengeter's alleged insider trading focus on whether merger talks with London Stock Exchange Group (LSE), which later failed, were already in progress when Kengeter bought shares in Deutsche Boerse in late 2015.



In September 2017, Deutsche Boerse had agreed with prosecutors to pay 10.5 million euros in fines in order to terminate the investigations.



