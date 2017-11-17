

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Pfizer Inc. (PFE) said that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved a new indication expanding the use of SUTENT (sunitinib malate) to include the adjuvant treatment of adult patients at high risk of recurrent renal cell carcinoma (RCC) following nephrectomy (surgical removal of the cancerous kidney).



The approval was based on results from the S-TRAC trial that demonstrated a significant reduction in the risk of a disease-free survival (DFS) event (defined as the interval between randomization and tumor recurrence, or secondary primary cancer or death from any cause) for patients at high risk of RCC recurrence who received SUTENT compared to placebo in the adjuvant setting.



SUTENT has been a standard of care for the treatment of advanced RCC since it was approved more than a decade ago, and is now the first approved adjuvant treatment option for certain patients at high risk of recurrent RCC - the most common type of kidney cancer. The current treatment approach for RCC patients is surgery followed by observation, which is suboptimal for patients at high risk of recurrence.



