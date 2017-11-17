

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Rentokil Initial plc (RTO.L, RTOKY.PK) announced it has agreed the issue of a 400 million euros 0.95% bond due 22 November 2024. The Group said part of the proceeds will be swapped into dollars in line with its hedging strategy and will be used for general corporate purposes, including the repayment of the 200 million pounds and 157 million euros term loans that were due to mature in 2018.



Jeremy Townsend, CFO of Rentokil Initial plc, said: 'I am delighted by the success of this issue, which secures a significant amount of our longer term financing needs at an attractive coupon.'



