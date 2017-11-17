

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone construction output increased for the first time in three months in September, though slightly, figures from Eurostat showed Friday.



Construction output rose a seasonally adjusted 0.1 percent month-over-month in September, after remaining flat in August, which was revised from a 0.2 percent fall reported earlier.



Building activity grew 0.2 percent over the month, while civil engineering activity showed no variations.



On a yearly basis, growth in construction production accelerated to 3.1 percent in September from 1.9 percent in August, revised up from 1.6 percent.



In the EU28, construction output dropped 0.4 percent monthly in September, while it climbed 2.6 percent from a year ago.



Among member countries, the highest monthly increases were seen in Slovenia and the Netherlands, while the largest decreases were noted in Romania, Hungary and Slovakia.



