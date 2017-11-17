

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - General Motors Co. (GM) is recalling nearly 49,000 trucks worldwide to fix a fuel tank issue that can increase the risk of a fire.



The recall covers Chevrolet Silverado 3500 and GMC Sierra 3500 trucks from the 2011 through 2015 model years, all equipped with dual fuel tanks.



According to documents released by the U.S. government, the low fuel level sensor for the front tank may stick, causing the rear tank to overfill the front tank.



If the front tank overfills, the excess pressure may cause the tank to expand and touch the driveshaft, possibly resulting in a hole in the tank. The hole will leak fuel, and increase the risk of a fire in the presence of an ignition source.



GM said it has not received any reports of fires or injuries arising from the problem.



The company will notify owners about the recall. Dealers will replace the rear tank fuel pump or update the fuel-level sensor software. They will also inspect the front tank and replace it if necessary, free of charge.



GM will send interim notices of the recall to vehicle owners starting December 18, 2017. The owners will receive a second notice in February 2018 when repair parts are expected to be available at dealers.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX