

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss stock market ended Friday's session with a small increase, bucking the overall trend in Europe. The market ended the trading week with a small gain, after ending the previous week lower.



Reports that Special Counsel Robert Mueller issued subpoenas to over a dozen top Trump campaign officials in mid-October, calling for documents and emails related to Russia left investors in a cautious mood at the end of the trading week.



The Swiss Market Index increased by 0.40 percent Friday and finished at 9,183.61. The SMI ended the trading week with an overall gain of 0.5 percent. The Swiss Leader Index climbed by 0.19 percent Friday and the Swiss Performance Index added 0.32 percent.



The solid performance by index heavyweight Novartis provided a boost to the overall market Friday. Novartis rose 1.1 percent, adding to its gains from the previous day. Roche and Nestlé also finished higher by 0.5 percent each.



Sika advanced 1.0 percent, while Logitech and Zurich Insurance gained 0.8 percent each.



Sonova was among the weakest performing stocks of the session, falling 1.2 percent. Kuehne + Nagel dropped 1.0 percent, Geberit fell 0.9 percent and SGS lost 0.8 percent. ABB decreased 0.6 percent, while Swiss Life and Schindler both surrendered 0.5 percent.



