

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) is close to a new deal with the National Football League or NFL for digital streaming rights, the Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.



Financial details and the duration of Verizon's contract with the NFL couldn't immediately be learned. Verizon's rights will include the NFL's Thursday night games, among others, the report stated.



Under new deal, Verizon will be able to give subscribers access to games on all devices, including big-screen TVs, the report said.



Verizon will lose exclusive rights to air games on mobile devices, the report added.



