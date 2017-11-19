

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - American Honda said it will initiate a voluntarily recall of about 800,000 previous generation Odyssey vehicles (model years 2011-2017) in the United States to advise owners of the proper operation of the second row outboard seats and to repair the seats, for free, once an approved repair is available.



If a second row seat is not properly latched after adjusting it side-to-side or reinstalling a removed seat, the seat may tip forward during moderate to heavy braking, increasing the risk of injury to an occupant. This issue will not occur if a seat is properly latched. Honda has received 46 reports of minor injuries related to this issue.



Honda stated that it is currently investigating the appropriate repairs to help ensure proper latching and will notify owners when that free repair is available. In the interim, Honda has created a detailed instruction sheet (Odyssey 2nd Row Seat Latching Instructions) and will soon post a video on owners.honda.com, both detailing proper operation of the second row seats and highlighting the injury risk if a seat is not latched.



Honda said that mailed notification to vehicle owners will begin in late-December 2017.



