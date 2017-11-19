

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PBSFF.PK) said Sunday that Thomas Ebeling, who served as chairman of the company's Executive Board for many years, will leave the Company after the annual press conference for fiscal year 2017 scheduled for February 22, 2018.



Thomas Ebeling had a contract of employment with a term running until mid-2019. However, already in connection with the latest renewal of his contract of employment, he informed the Company that he would not be available for a further subsequent renewal. Against this background, the Supervisory Board initiated the search for a successor some time ago and will appoint a successor in due course.



Conrad Albert, member of the Executive Board with current responsibility for External Affairs & Industry Relations and General Counsel of the Company, who has been with the Company since 2005, has been appointed as deputy chairman of the Executive Board with immediate effect.



